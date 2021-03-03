Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood, volunteering

A call for blood donors comes from the American Red Cross.

March is Red Cross Month.

Organizers say recent storms are still impacting the blood supply.

The American Red Cross provides 40% of the national blood supply, and it puts out the call for help any time there’s a drop in donations.

Executive Director Trish Burnett urges those who can to donate because, she says, you never know who could need it.

“We all need to stop and think that, at any moment, somebody in our family could need a unit of blood somewhere,” said Burnett. “And so, to me, it’s the most personal and precious gift you can actually give because you’re giving of yourself to help another person.”

Anyone who gives blood will get a message in the coming weeks — letting them know where the blood was used and who it helped.

People unable to donate can still help by being a volunteer.

More information on how to get involved and give back during Red Cross Month is here.