It’s a belated birthday celebration for Scotland’s favorite poet as The Scottish American Society of the Quad Cities and their guests toast Robert Burns’ 262nd birthday at the 44th annual Robert Burns Celebration and Dinner on Saturday, May 7.

After a one-year hiatus, the event returns with traditional Scottish pageantry and heritage at the Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Scottish heritage, dress, or SAS membership is not required to attend, but if you do have a tartan or a traditional kilt, this is the place to wear it, a news release says.

Burns Nights usually mark the anniversary of Burns’ birth on Jan. 25, 1759, but the Scottish American Society chose to delay this year’s ceremony until COVID-19 event restrictions were lifted.

Honored as Scotland’s national poet or the “National Bard of Ayrshire” Robert Burns is perhaps best known as the author of “Auld Lang Syne.” In his short life, he wrote more than 550 poems, songs, and letters in his native Scots dialect.

Other well-known works include “To a Mouse,” with its memorable line “the best-laid schemes of mice and men/Go oft awry,” the comic tale of “Tam O’Shanter,” and the romantic song, “My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose.” Burns Nights have been celebrated since 1801 in Scotland after nine of the poet’s friends gathered to honor him five years after his untimely death at age 37.

In addition to a full dinner with haggis starter, the event celebrates Burns’ life and work with the traditional piping in and recitation of Burn’s work “Address to the Haggis,” toasts to the “immortal memory” of Burns, and bagpipe performances by Black Hawk Pipes & Drums, After-dinner entertainment includes Scottish country dances taught by Kait Meeker, a Grand March, and music by Troid Gaelic, of Marion, Iowa. The father-son duo plays traditional Celtic, Irish, and some old-time bluegrass music on guitar and fiddle. For those wanting a souvenir of the evening, vendors The Rampant Lion and Courses & Castles paintings are scheduled to attend.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and pre-dinner entertainment, with dinner served at 7:15 p.m. To qualify for the early bird rate and save $5, guests should RSVP and pay by April 22. All reservations must be received and paid by April 29. Checks may be payable to the Scottish American Society. For PayPal, visit here.

For details, visit here or contact event chair Judy Hawthorne at 563-391-9971 or 563-370-4078 (cell) or email thornebj67@gmail.com.