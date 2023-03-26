The German American Heritage Center & Museum invites you to celebrate Spring at the Eiermarkt Craft Fair!

Enjoy free admission to the German American Heritage Center & Museum all day and learn about the German immigrant experience and its impact on the American culture. Stick around and check out handmade goods, spring decor, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, basket fillers and more from local vendors at the Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair.

(gahc.org)

The Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair is Saturday, April 1, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, located at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, click here.