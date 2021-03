A winery in the Village of East Davenport is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit this weekend.

Wide River Winery will host an Irish-infused brunch 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Tickets are $24 and include:

A tip

The choice of a glass of wine or wine spritzer

A tasty Sunday Irish meal served by 5-star hosts clad in masks

The winery is seating 10 people at a time during 90-minute time slots.

View the complete brunch menu, choose a time slot and purchase tickets here.