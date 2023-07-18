Summer might seem like it’s zipping by, but Mercado on Fifth still has plenty to celebrate! Antonio Varela spoke with Local 4 to tell us what’s still in store this season for Mercado on Fifth.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
Summer might seem like it’s zipping by, but Mercado on Fifth still has plenty to celebrate! Antonio Varela spoke with Local 4 to tell us what’s still in store this season for Mercado on Fifth.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now