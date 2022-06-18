Summer may be just officially starting according to the calendar, but it’s in full swing at the Rock Island Public Library. “Camp iRead” summer events and reading challenges continue in earnest from June 20-24, with free options for all ages, a news release says.

The library offers the following free public events next week:

Monday, June 20:

School-age children ages 6 to 12 can try some STEM Fun and Play at 2 p.m. in the Rock Island Downtown Library Children’s Room, 401 19th Street. Children’s Room staff will have some fun activities and kits that feature either Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM). The event is free and no registration is required for this drop-in event.

Also, at the Downtown Library on Monday, the Rock Island Library Young Adult Department presents “Campfire Creeps,” a movie program for ages 12 to 18. The event lasts from 3:30 to about 5 p.m. in the Downtown Library Community Room, and consists of two classic tales of terror shown on the library’s big movie screen. Each 22-minute short makes for a creepy campfire tale. Refreshments will be available.

Early prize distribution for children, teens, and adults who have earned at least 10 badges in the library’s online Beanstack Reading Challenge for all ages also starts June 20. To redeem rewards, which include a prize book for children, a prize book or Funko Pop figurine for teens, and a baseball cap for adults, visit any Rock Island Public Library. Prizes are picked up in person. For questions, call 309-732-7323 (READ.)

Tuesday June 21:

The library offers online story times every Tuesday at 10:30 am and Teen Book Talks at 3:45 p.m. via Facebook Live. Both are available on demand after the live presentation. Another ongoing Tuesday option is to join the library in the park. Summer2Go with Library2Go brings fun activities and stories for children of all ages to Longview Park on Tuesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22:

Start your day with an in-person story time for young children at 11 a.m. at the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island. The free Toddler Tales event offers stories, songs, and activities for ages 5 and under with a caregiver.

Later on, Wednesday, June 22, Rock Island Library hosts a free concert in the cool of the library with The Front Porch Pickers. The event is from 1-2 p.m. in the Downtown Library Community Room, 401 19th St. The Front Porch Pickers are an all-acoustic band, playing banjo, fiddle, harmonica, mandolin and bass. Their repertoire of tunes includes old-time fiddle dance numbers, mountain music based on the Scots-Irish and Appalachian traditions, and traditional American songs for audiences of all ages. They have performed at wedding receptions, festivals, private parties, libraries, schools, and farmers’ markets.

Wednesday also marks the final Jungle Escape Room game for all ages at the Downtown Library. To play, sign up your group (5 or fewer) on the library calendar. The library will contact the group leader to set up a time slot for 3pm, 4pm, or 5 pm.

On the evening of June 22, acclaimed Chef Kwame Onwuachi will join Illinois Libraries Presents and Rock Island Public Library via webinar to present on his exciting career in food, as chronicled in his bestselling memoir, “Notes from a Young Black Chef.” Chef Erick Williams, the owner and executive chef of Chicago’s Virtue resident and bar, will moderate the online discussion, which starts at 7 p.m. via ZOOM webinar conferencing.

Registration is required. To sign up, visit the Illinois Libraries Present registration form here or use the link on the Rock Island Public Library online calendar.

Thursday, June 23:

Summer2Go activities for children around the Library2Go bookmobile are available on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. at Rauch Family Park, 400 16th Ave., Rock Island.

On Thursday, June 23, the library presents the first of three Non-Fiction Book Club meetings for adults in Longview Park, Rock Island.

Participants will discuss the non-fiction book, “Rise of the Rocket Girls,” by Nathalia Holt, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. under the shade of Longview Park, 1300 17th St. Future discussions will be offered July 21 (“Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer) and Aug. 25 (“Losing Eden,” by Lucy Jones.) All are at Longview Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. To participate, simply read the book and join in the discussion. No registration is needed.

Friday, June 24:

Tune in for Children’s Book Talks every Friday at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live. Children’s Librarian Ranell Dennis offers book suggestions and a peek at what’s new on the shelves for school age children, ages 6 to 12. Each talk is also available on demand afterwards.

Camp iRead Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading challenges and events for all ages run until July 31 at the Rock Island Public Library. All reading challenges and events are open to anyone. For more details, visit here or call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.