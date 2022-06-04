

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, Gretchen Frick Small, program director of Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman

House, will lead a kickoff event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Deere-Wiman House, one of Moline’s most history-rich structures and the former home to four generations of the Deere family.

The free Evening at Butterworth presentation will be at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.

In 1872, Charles Deere built a new residence for his wife, Mary, and two daughters, Anna and Katherine. They named their home Overlook because of its choice hilltop location above downtown Moline and their family business, the John Deere Plow Works, a news release says.

Gretchen will share her research, including period photos, about the life of the home and why it plays an important role in Quad City architectural history.

In-person attendance is open to the public, first come-first seated. Registration is required to attend by Zoom (go here and click on the link on the homepage). Masks are encouraged, but not required, for in-person attendance, the release says.

Light refreshments will be served after the program.

This event is part of the Evenings at Butterworth Center series funded by the William Butterworth Foundation. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here.