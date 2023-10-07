The public is welcome to the 2023 Quad City Irish – Quad City Rugby Past Players Reunion and Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island.

The focus for the event will be on all members who played in the 1980s, and on the 1986 National Championship 7s team that was inducted into the Iowa Rugby Hall of Fame this year, a news release says.

(contributed photo)

A buffet dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the event and dinner. There will be a cash bar. Dress is “smart casual.” Make checks out to Young Irish QC Football Club and send to Greg Moroni, 2717 26th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201, or Venmo @quadcityirish. For more information, call Greg Moroni at 309-373-2228.

The 1986 team

The 1986 QC Irish 7s Team included Omar Bradley, Neil Ealy, Bill Ewan, Craig Frederick, Dave Haussler, Bob Horn, Dan Kilen, Greg Moroni, Dave Sarafin, Dave Watkins, Cecil Youngblood, Allie Taveres, and Administrator Earl Strupp III.