King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home.

King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

King’s Harvest‘s Holiday Open House is Saturday, December 17, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, located at 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. For more information, click here.