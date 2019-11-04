Celebrate the legacy of ‘Happy Joe’ Whitty

The Quad Cities is getting ready to say its last goodbyes to a local icon.

‘Happy Joe’ Whitty passed away last week.

Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle and Joe Whitty had a friendship that dates back more than 20 years.

This week, Mike will share some of the interviews he did with Joe as we look back at Whitty’s impact on the QC.

“Mike, it’s like a dream,” said Whitty. “I wanted to do this crazy thing ice cream and pizza. Everybody just laughed… ice cream and pizza. I mentioned sauerkraut and Canadian bacon would be my first pizza and that didn’t go over very well either. So, I wasn’t getting a lot of encouragement from anybody, but I couldn’t get rid of this dream.”

Join us for “Joe’s Journey: Remembering a True Quad City icon” tonight on Local 4 News at 5.