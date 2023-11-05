The holiday season is quickly approaching, and so are these events across the QCA!

Friday, November 10

❄️ Moline Centre Holiday Hop, downtown Moline. Businesses in downtown Moline offer holiday-themed events, specials and activities at their locations.

Saturday, November 11

❄️ Moline Centre Holiday Hop, downtown Moline. Businesses in downtown Moline offer holiday-themed events, specials and activities at their locations.

Sunday, November 12

❄️ Downtown Muscatine’s Holiday Open House, 12:00-4:00 p.m. Start or continue your holiday shopping by supporting small, locally-owned shops and restaurants.

Wednesday, November 15

❄️ Local 4 Toys for Tots Toy Drive, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 5900 John Deere Rd., Moline. Help the Marines provide gifts to area children by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation. Meet the Our Quad Cities staff and crew and even Santa Claus!

Thursday, November 16

❄️ Hometown Holidays, Rock Falls. Join in the magic as the community comes together this holiday season for joy and laughter!

Friday, November 18

❄️ Hometown Holidays, Rock Falls. Join in the magic as the community comes together this holiday season for joy and laughter!

Saturday, November 18

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

❄️ Festival of Trees Parade, 10:00 a.m., Downtown Davenport. The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest!

❄️ Hometown Holidays, Rock Falls. Join in the magic as the community comes together this holiday season for joy and laughter!

Sunday, November 19

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Monday, November 20

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Tuesday, November 21

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Wednesday, November 22

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Friday, November 24

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Saturday, November 25

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Sunday, November 26

❄️ Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Holiday magic comes to life each year in downtown Davenport! Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and more.

Friday, December 1

❄️ Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Hot cocoa, fantastic live music, shopping and everything in between!

Saturday, December 2

❄️ Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Hot cocoa, fantastic live music, shopping and everything in between!

Sunday, December 3

❄️ Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Hot cocoa, fantastic live music, shopping and everything in between!

❄️ Tis the Season Senior Holiday Event, 1:30-3:00 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Seniors 60 and above are invited to enjoy holiday music, singing, dancing, and refreshments. This event is free and open to all Quad-City seniors. Register here.

Thursday, December 7

❄️ Jingle Bell Jam 2023, 5:00-7:00 p.m., The Rusty Barrel Lounge, 224 5th Ave. South, Clinton. Annual Grow Clinton holiday party, featuring entertainment by Seasonal Swing with Sally & Bing, heavy hors d’oeuvres and drink tickets included with purchase of event ticket.

Saturday, December 9

❄️ Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Local vendors will gather just in time for last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers and much more.

Did we forget to post an event here? Let us know!