Celebrate the work of Father Catich at Art Legacy League open house

The Art Legacy League, dedicated to preserving and promoting the tradition of art education principles developed by Father Edward M. Catich, will have an open house at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20,, at its new location, 1225 E. River Drive, #201, Davenport.

Molly Newell, owner of One River Place and EnviroNET and sponsor for the league, along with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, will host the event along with the league.

The event will include a ribbon cutting with Newell and the Chamber at 4 p.m.

Artwork by Catich will be exhibited throughout the building. Visitors can see slate inscriptions, calligraphic broadsides, watercolors of serene European vistas along with river scenes dotted with landscapes and buildings. Catich’s abstract expressionist work also will be on exhibit.

In the league classroom studio, visitors can try their hand at water coloring or the art of stone cutting. Calligraphy, stone incising and watercolor will be demonstrated during the open house.

The new location of the league in Room 201 offers views of the Mississippi River and allows more natural light into the classrooms than ever before. Art talks about Catich works will be featured along with drawings for prizes.

For more information about the league, visit https://www.artlegacyleague.org/about-all