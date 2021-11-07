Celebrate Veterans Day with the Quad City Storm

The public is invited to pay tribute to service members this week with a creative twist.

Hosted by the Quad City Storm and TBK Bank, the “Salute to Military Ice Painting” event will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

All Quad Citizens are welcome to come out to the TaxSlayer Center during this time to write the names of loved ones who serve or have served on the ice with red, white and blue paint.

The event is free and includes paint and supplies for painting.

Creations will be on display as the Quad City Storm return to the ice Friday to take on the Peoria Rivermen for Autism Awareness Night.

Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to a comfortable level for all fans in attendance, and the Autism Society of the Quad Cities will be hosting a seating area for individuals and families of children with autism.

Following the game, there will be a concert featuring Electric Shock, the Midwest’s premiere AC/DC cover band.

A Quad City Storm ticket for Friday’s game is required for entry to the concert.

Service members will continue to be honored Saturday for “Salute to Military Night,” presented by TBK Bank, as the Quad City Storm battle the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Chicago Blackhawks national anthem singer Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem to start the game.

New armed forces enlistees will be sworn in at intermission, and the Quad City Storm will wear special “Salute to Military” themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to raise money for the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center.

“Sponsoring ‘Salute to the Military Night’ was a no-brainer for us. This game is one small way we can honor our community heroes for their bravery and sacrifices that they have made and continue to make for our country,” said John DeDoncker, president of TBK Bank’s Midwest Division. “TBK Bank supports the Quad Cities community in many ways, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Quad City Storm again this season.”

The special night hits close to home for veteran and Quad City Storm owner, John Dawson.

“As a veteran, I always take a tremendous amount of pride in the effort our team and front office put into our ‘Salute to Military Night,'” said Dawson. “TBK Bank has been a tremendous supporter of our organization, and we are thrilled to team up with them on this night that will be one of our most memorable yet.”

More information about the Quad City Storm’s schedule and how to purchase tickets is here.