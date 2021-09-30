Celebrate and support local Latino-owned and -operated businesses at a fun and exciting outdoor community block party!

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Project NOW’s have teamed up for Block Party, Thursday afternoon in the Floreciente neighborhood in Moline. Enjoy children’s games, a bounce house, a food truck and more.

Dwight Ford, Project NOW’s Executive Director, says there is great value in neighborhood and coalition-building. Ford says Project NOW not only provides services to low-income residents, but it also makes financial investments with Hispanic entrepreneurs by providing seed money and opportunities.

Celebrate wonderful neighborhoods during Hispanic Heritage Month at Block Party, Thursday, September 30, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Floreciente neighborhood, located at 711 4th Avenue in Moline. This family event is free to attend.