March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, and GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities invites you to help celebrate!

World Down Syndrome Day is a global event to raise public awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy, and support the wellbeing of those living with Down syndrome. The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

(gigisplayhouse.org)

All community members are welcome to participate in the GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities open house Monday, March 21, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 3906 38th Avenue, Moline, and enjoy the worldwide virtual “Reaching for the Stars” celebration at 5:00 p.m. with all GiGi’s locations. Registration is not required for the open house, but it is required for the virtual party. Click here to register.

(gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities)

Working with a network of 55 playhouses throughout the United States, Mexico and 82 countries globally, GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. GiGi’s Playhouse started in 2003 when GiGi was only 1 year old. GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities opened its doors over 10 years ago, and today there are 55 locations across the U.S. and Mexico and in more than 80 different countries. GiGi’s Playhouse’s mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.

For more information, click here.