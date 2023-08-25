Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, is turning 60 this year. To celebrate its Diamond Anniversary, the zoo will offer special deals to guests who visit on Saturday, Aug. 26th.
The deals are:
- $6.00 adult admission
- 60-cent train tickets
- 60-cent carousel tickets
- 60-cent selected gift shop items (while supplies last)
- 60-cent ice cream cups at the concession stand (while supplies last)
Niabi Zoo is home to more than 800 animals from around the world. Niabi strives to instill a sense of care and understanding for wild animals in each and every visitor. To plan your visit, go to the Niabi Zoo website HERE.