Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, is turning 60 this year. To celebrate its Diamond Anniversary, the zoo will offer special deals to guests who visit on Saturday, Aug. 26th.

Proud Colobus monkey mom Kenna and her baby boy Bitinze, who was born at Niabi Zoo May 9, 2022.

The deals are:

$6.00 adult admission

60-cent train tickets

60-cent carousel tickets

60-cent selected gift shop items (while supplies last)

60-cent ice cream cups at the concession stand (while supplies last)

Niabi Zoo is home to more than 800 animals from around the world. Niabi strives to instill a sense of care and understanding for wild animals in each and every visitor. To plan your visit, go to the Niabi Zoo website HERE.