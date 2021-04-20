Celebrating 4/20 in the Quad Cities

4/20 is a day of celebration for those who smoke marijuana. The term was first coined to let others know discretely that they smoked pot. However, the term has popularized over the years and is viewed as somewhat of a holiday. With marijuana legal for recreational use in Illinois, Nature Treatment’s dispensary in Galesburg had deals, live music, and food trucks available throughout the day. Those who work at the dispensary are seeing more first-time users as the plant is becoming more and more acceptable across the country.