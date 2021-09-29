Celebrating children’s potential thanks to Bettendorf father

Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher proclaimed the month of September Preventing Lost Potential Month, and the work of a QC man sparked that proclamation.

Years ago, Mike Vondran lost his son Hunter in a tragic accident, and now he’s made it a mission to help children in the community live their lives to their fullest potential. Vondran started the HAVlife Foundation in memory of his son. The foundation helps to provide children all across the community with access to equipment to help them find their passions.

The HAVlife Foundation has joined forces with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, local schools and more to introduce young people to different athletic programs, musical instruments and other ways to stay on a path to success.

The H-A-V in HAVlife stands for Hunter Aaron Vondran, and Vondran’s missions stand to benefit all young people in the community who may need a little extra support to reach their fullest potential.