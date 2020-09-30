Celebrating frontline workers for heroic efforts during pandemic

Local 4 News is committed to giving back to our community. This week, we want to recognize and celebrate the first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

Both nurses and National Guard members have been serving at the Test Iowa site at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

We spoke to a traveling nurse National Guard sergeant about their commitment to providing free tests to people in the Quad Cities.

If you’d to find out how you can take a Covid-19 test through Test Iowa, visit their website here: https://www.testiowa.com/en