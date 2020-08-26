Celebrating furry friends on International Dog Day

Dogs may play a special part in your life every day, but Wednesday, they got their own holiday: International Dog Day.

It started back in 2004 by an animal welfare advocate. The day gives pet owners the opportunity to show a little extra love to their furry friend.

Jill Dynes, who works with the dogs at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, has ways on how to spoil them on their holiday.

“Well normally I’d say take them for an extra walk, but it’s a little warm out today so maybe take them for a car ride,” she said. “Maybe take them to Whitey’s, they’re having their flavor of the month is pup cup so it’s a scoop of ice cream with a milk bone dog biscuit or maybe even a swimming pool if you’ve got a backyard pool, let them dip in the pool or something just get them out.”

