People gathered in Davenport Friday evening to celebrate Juneteenth.

This date in 1865 marked the end of slavery in the United States.

It’s when the news made it to Galveston, Texas that the civil war was over and black men and women were free.

Friday’s celebration at Northwest Park featured catered food, sack races and a bounce house for kids.

The organizer and others in Davenport share the importance of the day and how they hope the community continues to come together in unity.