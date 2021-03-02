Celebrating local women in business as International Women’s Day approaches

International Women’s day is a week from Monday.



It’s a time to celebrate female empowerment including recognizing women in business.



Right here in the Quad Cities, Kari Carlson, is making an impact.



She is the owner of 9Round in Bettendorf.



9Round is a 30-minute kickboxing fitness gym.



The owner, Carlson says her business is focused on empowering women and their families through fitness.



Just like many other businesses in the Quad Cities, 9Round in Bettendorf was impacted by the pandemic.



“Being a woman business owner, we didn’t get hit any differently. While we were closed. I kind of looked at it as this is my opportunity to show that I can work just as hard as anybody else,” says Carlson.



Carlson has owned her gym for the last three years, after purchasing it from a previous male owner.



“I had that little bit of fear. Like here’s a woman stepping in, and the current members saying like how she is going to handle it. So, I was a little hesitant,” says Carlson.



Those hesitations were also met with confidence, exactly what Carlson needed to keep pushing on. T



“I knew my product and I believed it. That’s also too for women, believe what you’re doing, and if you walk in with confidence you’re going to be successful.”



With her team coincidently consisting of mostly women and resourced from the Chamber of Commerce. Carlson says it’s a dream that any woman can accomplish. She offers advice to any future entrepreneur.

“Don’t get caught up in the financials. Don’t stop yourself, because maybe you’re a woman, and you feel maybe like your stigmatized. Get out there talk with other people to share your ideas. I think you’ll be surprised how many people say that’s a great idea, and they get behind you, and support you,” says Carlson.



A reminder tune in every Tuesday night at 5:00 in March, as we highlight four other remarkable Quad City Women.



It’s part of a nationwide imitative by our parent company, Nexstar.



They were all nominated by you last December.