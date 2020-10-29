Celebrating National Cat Day

Colder weather plus the pandemic plus a later kitten season means one local shelter has plenty of cats available for adoption. And King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is looking to find them their forever homes on National Cat Day.

The shelter has more than 100 cats up for adoption of all shapes and sizes.

Staff recommended filling out an application before you go. That way when you get there, you may already be approved and could take the cat home that day.

For National Cat Day, staff suggest treating your pet extra special.

“Buy them that little extra can of wet food and get them some kitty treats,” said Corn. “Buy them a couple of toys, the crinkle toys, the lazor toys, you know, stuff like that. Most of all just give them attention. Cats love attention if they’re that kind of cat.”

Applications can be filled out on King’s Harvest Pet Rescue’s website.