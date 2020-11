Celebrating Ovarian cancer survivors through art, music, and great food.

The Girl Parts Gala is a virtual party to raise money for the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

Jodie Kavensky, CEO of the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us about the event.

For more information, visit the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative Facebook page.