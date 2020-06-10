Celebrating Pride during a pandemic

Organizers of a popular event in the Quad Cities are trying to avoid adding theirs to the list of those canceled this year.

Local LGBTQ activists are scrambling to reimagine Pride events as the pandemic continues.

Typically, Pridefest draws hundreds to the streets. Bright rainbow flags are raised, and there’s music and laughter, but the pandemic has led to a change in plans in this year’s celebration.

“We definitely were not expecting it to go this long. We thought, ‘Wow, two weeks is going to be crazy, let alone over two months,'” says Chase Norris, Executive Director of Clock, Inc.

Norris says the past two months have been challenging.

“Due to COVID-19, we have not had groups. We haven’t had events. We canceled every fundraiser event we had this year. Definitely struggling,” says Norris.

Although Pridefest is canceled due to social distancing guidelines, that’s not stopping the celebration from going on virtually.

“Saturday on the 20th, we’re having a virtual all-ages variety show. There’s going to be drag performers, spoken words, singers. We have a bunch of our youth kids performing.” says Norris.

Also in honor of the month, the organization is holding a $28 Pride Challenge.

“Because the 28th of June is Stonewall, and it’s the 51st anniversary of Stonewall riots. So we’re challenging you. If you donate $28 to Clock, Inc., we will send you a custom flag with Clock, Inc.’s logo on it to help raise some funds.”

Norris says, in July, there are some pretty big names lined up for virtual celebrations.

“Chad Michaels from RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with actress and Broadway performer Alexandria Billings. So we are getting some pretty big names attached to our event but trying to bring as much fun to Pride Month as we can without getting in large gatherings.”

Clock, Inc. also donated Pride flags to the city in honor of the month.

For more information about events, and the $28 Pride Challenge, you can visit the Clock, Inc.’s Facebook page here.