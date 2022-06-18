A celebration is planned for the 150th anniversary of the Hamlet Presbyterian Church (founded in 1870) and Perryton Presbyterian Church (founded in 1872).

The Hamlet Perryton Presbyterian Church is in Hamlet, Illinois, on Route 94 about 8 miles north of Aledo, Illinois or about 4 miles west of Reynolds, Illinois, a news release says.

The Sunday, June 26, event will be held at Hamlet Hall across the road from the church. At 10:30 am., a special church service will recognize former pastors. A catered meal will be noon-2 p.m. in Hamlet Hall.

Displays of historical items from each church and Hamlet organizations, tours of the Hamlet Perryton Church and tours of the Hamlet Cemetery will be featured.

The two churches were separate for a number of years and then later yoked, sharing a pastor. In 1994 the two churches were dissolved and the current Hamlet Perryton Presbyterian Church was formed.

For more information, call Bob Winter, 309-781-4848.