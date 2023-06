2023 Founder’s Day of Caring at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House (OurQuadCities.com)

Joining our family of stations with Nexstar Media Group to give back to our community, we participated in our “Founder’s Day of Caring,” established by Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook, by helping our friends at the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline.