West Burlington Police are investigating a robbery and a burglary at two different cellular stores, according to a news release.

About 9:11 p.m. Saturday, May 6, the West Burlington Police Department responded to Cricket Wireless, 411 W. Agency Road, for a report of a burglar alarm sounding. Officers found the store had been burglarized and several cell phones and cash had been taken.

On Monday, May 8, about 6:10 p.m., West Burlington Police responded to Verizon Wireless, 116 W. Agency Road, for a report of an armed robbery. “The suspect brandished a firearm and stole several cell phones before exiting the store,” the release says.

The facts and circumstances surrounding this case are actively being investigated by the West

Burlington Police Department. Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to call police at 319-754-8555. or send information via email to Officer Mennen at MennenB@WestBurlington.org or Detective Schlueter SchlueterC@WestBurlington.Org or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.