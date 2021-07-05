Celtic Night Out set for July 17

The Scottish American Society of the Quad Cities presents a Celtic Night Out of music and culture 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island.

The event features appetizers by Riverfront Grille and live performances by the Quad Cities own bagpipe band, Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, along with the Barley House band performing Irish, Scottish, and American music with Celtic roots, a news release says.

Admission includes appetizers, “a wee bit of haggis,” and all entertainment. Cost is $22 for adults when paid in advance by July 10, or $25 at the door. Children 11 and younger will be admitted free with a parent.

Since gathering restrictions cancelled the traditional Scottish-American celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns’ birthday in January, the event is also a great opportunity to raise a glass to “the immortal memory” of Robert Burns as the poet laureate of Scotland. Burns created “Auld Lang Syne,” “Tam O’Shanter,” and “My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose,” now commonplace in song and story. Neither a kilt or Scottish American Society membership is required to attend the event (though it’s a great excuse to pull out the tartan if you have one, a news release says.)

To RSVP and pay, use the Society’s PayPal option here or send a check payable to the Scottish American Society, PO Box 132, Moline, IL 61266.

For questions about reservations, contact marygbouljon@aol.com, or call 309-236-5328.