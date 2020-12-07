Cement truck rollover in Bettendorf

Emergency crews are tending to a cement truck that rolled over on Glenbrook Circle North off of Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf just before 11 a.m. on Monday.
The driver was removed from the overturned truck and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
