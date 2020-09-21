Census 2020 event happening in Rock Island

The city of Rock Island will host a Census 2020 event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Friday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The census forms will be a 10 minute process, completed online. Laptops and tablets will be provided to the residents in order to help guide them through the digital census form. Electronic devices will be sanitized after each use.

$5.00 gift cards will be handed out to anyone who completes the census.

The MLK Center is located at 630 9th St., Rock Island.