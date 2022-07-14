The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, there will be a lane closure on the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island beginning Monday, July 18, for bridge inspections. The southbound right lane will be closed on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 22. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

When possible, drivers should use alternate routes to avoid the work area. They are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map by clicking here.