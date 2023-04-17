Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed April 17-21 as “Work Zone Safety Awareness Week” in Illinois. To honor workers who have died in work zones and raise awareness, bridges and buildings across the state will turn orange as construction season begins in the state.

“The color orange has come to symbolize that everyone, from the workers in the field on down to the traveling public, can play a role in eliminating work zone crashes and fatalities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We deeply appreciate and give thanks to all of our partners who share our goal to make this the safest construction season ever in Illinois.”

Locally, the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island will be illuminated with orange lights to raise awareness of the need to pay close attention in work zones.

Among the participants across the state that will be turning their lights orange at night are:

BOMA/Chicago, as part of its Illuminate Chicago program. The organization represents over 200 buildings in downtown Chicago, including the Willis Tower.

Peoria’s Murray Baker Bridge.

Rockford’s Morgan Street Bridge.

Rockford City Hall.

Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront.

On average, there are nearly 6,000 crashes in Illinois work zones annually, leading to more than 1,500 injuries and nearly 29 deaths. More than nine out of 10 deaths are someone other than a construction worker, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

For more information, including a map of current IDOT work sites, click here.