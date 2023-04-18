The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Rock Island’s Centennial Bridge would be among several bridges statewide to be illuminated with orange lights on Wednesday, April 19 in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week and Go Orange Day.

The columns at the Illinois entrance to the Centennial Bridge will be illuminated orange on Wednesday, April 19.

City of Rock Island spokeswoman Sarah Hayden said Tuesday that the city does not have the capability to change the color of the lights across the bridge, as does the new I-74 bridge.

However, the city does have colored illumination for the two columns framing the entrance to the Illinois side of the bridge and those columns will be lit orange tomorrow evening to honor IDOT’s Go Orange Day.