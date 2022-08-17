The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that, weather permitting, construction will begin on the US 67 Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River on August 18. White Construction, LLC will begin structural steel repairs to the $1,458,043.10 project. The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction, utilizing the northbound lanes for traffic with the southbound lanes closed to complete the repairs. The southbound repairs will take approximately two to three weeks to complete; at that point traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes to complete the repairs in the northbound lanes. Pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be affected.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use alternate routes. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on the IDOT’s traveler information map here.