The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, there will be multiple lane closures on the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on May 12, starting at 9 a.m. for signing repairs. Work will begin in the northbound lanes before shifting to the southbound lanes. Temporary traffic signals and signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2 p.m.

Single file traffic on the Centennial Bridge on April 15, 2020.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. To avoid delays, when possible, use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to lane closures and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on their traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.