If you normally take the Centennial Bridge to or from work, you’re going to need to make other plans tomorrow morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced in a press release that the bridge will be closed from 5:30-7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, to complete the final adjustments on the new bearings. The bridge will be reopened to traffic once the adjustments are completed and pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be affected. The project’s expected completion date is July 4. the release says.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. When possible, use alternate routes. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, follow the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and watch out for workers and equipment. To get the latest information on travel and road construction in the state, click here.