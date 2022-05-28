Friendship Manor is hosting a celebration for those in their new Centennial Club this June. Twelve residents are in this elite group, consisting of residents who have all reached their 100th birthday. The most mature member is 105 years old.

“There are so many things we can learn from our seniors, but especially those who have seen a hundred or more years of life. Just imagine all of the things you accomplish in a decade alone and multiply that by ten! It is amazing to even consider turning 100 and these residents of ours have done just that. We can’t wait to celebrate their lives,” said Friendship Manor CEO, Ted Pappas Jr.

Resident Services Director Nancy Mann was inspired to create the group by a photo she heard about on TV. “I had heard about a group picture on the Today Show of some residents over 100 from another senior center, I knew that we had a few that were a hundred plus so I did some research and found that we actually had 12. Then my mind starting churning and decided to have a celebration for them. I think this might become an annual event for us.”

The event will kick off with a lunch held by Pappas for the centenarians in the Manor’s 1209 Bistro, followed by a reception for the residents and their families in the Manor’s outdoor event tent. A special cake has been designed by Mann, with the help of the team at Olde Towne Bakery, a favorite among residents. The cake will feature portraits of the current Centennial Club members. For this inaugural Centennial Club event, Friendship Manor will be presenting an award to each of the members.

This event is not open to the public, but Friendship Manor encourages the community to follow them on Facebook and to congratulate their honored residents once the event is posted on their page.