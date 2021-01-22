Center for Independent Living distributing masks to local businesses, organizations

The Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living received a shipment of 50,000 cotton masks (100 boxes of 500 masks) that they are distributing through a drive-thru at their office located at 501 11th Street in Rock Island.

All businesses, education institutions, hospitals/healthcare agencies/medical, dental, and veterinary practices, non-profit organizations, and government agencies in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer counties in Illinois, and those in Scott, Clinton, and Muscatine counties are welcome to pick up a box of masks on a first come, first serve basis.

The masks will be distributed on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.