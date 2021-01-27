Center for Living Arts plans to wait it out before re-opening to public

Like many performing arts centers across the country, the Center for Living Arts here in downtown Rock Island has had to pivot and adapt in order to keep their doors open.

“We want to stay open, so we are doing whatever we can within the restrictions that we are given,” managing director and co-owner Tina Hayz said.

She said they’ve made adjustments for the kids that participate in shows



“We have lessened our class sizes to a maximum of 30 kids, we’ve spaced out all of the seats in the theatre so everyone is apart,” she said.

Although Phase 4 mitigations in Illinois does allow them to reopen, with socially distanced seating, they are losing hundreds of attendees. Because of this fact, they aren’t currently planning for in-person shows



“We want to be able to have a considerable amount of people in the audience to be able to see it, and get the real feel of live theatre again,” she said.

Until more restrictions are lifted, co-owner Dino Hayz said they’ll continue to pivot and find ways to share their love of the arts.

“This whole thing has renewed hope. It’s renewed hope in our community, it’s renewed hope in the kids. Watching them adapt and watching them learn how to just deal,” he said.

