The Quad Cities Community Foundation is launching a new Center for Nonprofit Excellence dedicated to strengthening the region’s non-profit sector.

Thompson is Vice President of Grantmaking and Community Initiatives for the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

They are currently looking for people to be a part of their advisory committee. And if you are a big or small non-profit, they invite you to join their new initiative.

