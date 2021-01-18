Center introduces robotic-arm-assisted surgery

Eastern Iowa residents seeking outpatient joint replacement surgery may experience less pain and a faster recovery because of the region’s first Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System introduced by Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (MVSC).

Dr. Robert Cagle, an expert in the technology, joins the Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C. team and will serve as the director of robotic surgery at MVSC’s Advanced Orthopedic Center of Excellence, a news release says.

“With Dr. Cagle’s extensive robotic training and his completion of more than 300 robotic assisted joint replacements, it was a natural fit for him to lead the organization in regard to our recently announced Joint Replacement Robotics program. This is yet another way patients in the region benefit from the latest techniques for minimally invasive procedures at MVSC,” said Michael Patterson, president and CEO of MVSC.

Cagle also will use the system in procedures at UnityPoint Health- Bettendorf as well.

Using Mako SmartRobotics, surgeons are able to save more tissue, develop personalized surgical plans based on the patient’s unique anatomy and use insightful data analytics for better surgical outcomes and better pain relief. Dr. John Hoffman and Dr. Tuvi Mendel of Orthopaedic Specialists will also be certified to use the new technology, which is the first of its kind in Eastern Iowa.

As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Cagle is certified as a Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted specialist with advanced subspecialty training in orthopedic trauma, sports medicine and hip preservation. His surgical expertise includes hip, knee and shoulder procedures including total replacements, fracture repairs and more; and Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System for joint replacements with more precise and personalized surgical plans.

“We are excited to have Dr. Cagle join Orthopaedic Specialists as part of our dedication to meet the growing needs of our community and offer the latest advances in orthopedics,” said Executive Director Brad Crowder. “He is an extensively trained subspecialist who shares our commitment to keeping our community healthy and active, and we are proud to welcome him to our team.”

Currently practicing in San Jose, California, Cagle is a Midwest native who graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He then completed his residency training at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, served as the Clinical Instructor of Surgery in orthopaedic surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, furthered his training in orthopaedic trauma at the historic Lindenhof Hospital in Bern, Switzerland, and completed an exclusive fellowship in hip-preservation surgery and sports medicine at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.

Through this training, Cagle served as an assistant team physician for the Indianapolis Colts and has continued to provide sports medicine coverage for high school athletics, collegiate athletics, boxing and mixed martial arts.

“As a Midwest native, I’m excited to be back and enjoy all the Quad Cities has to offer,” said Cagle. “It’s an honor to join the expert and compassionate teams at Orthopaedic Specialists and Mississippi Valley Surgery Center. I’m looking forward to helping more people regain their mobility, get back to the sports they play and once again revel in the activities they love.”

Dr. Cagle will be available at Orthopaedic Specialists in Davenport at 3385 Dexter Court, Suite 300, and in Clinton at 2635 Lincoln Highway #D.