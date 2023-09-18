The city of Davenport and Davenport Police Department will celebrate National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28, 2023.

In an official presentation at City Hall on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Mike Matson will present a proclamation to Central Community Circle (CCC) neighborhood leaders Brad Crevision and Billie Greenwood.

The CCC neighborhood is one of 116 entities participating in the program designed to enhance communication and cooperation in Davenport, according to a Monday release from the organization.

The Good Neighbor Project represents 116 entities participating to enhance communication and cooperation in Davenport.

The Central Community Circle consistently meets to share and socialize, organizes neighborhood cleanup efforts and sponsors a neighborhood community garden. It works with nonprofit groups in the neighborhood to support their outreach projects. The CCC neighborhood is bounded by Warren, Marquette, West 9th and West 5th streets.

“The Community Impact Team noted the positive working relationships that characterize our neighborhood group when they selected our neighborhood to represent GNP,” Brad Crevision, CCC Neighborhood leader, said in Monday’s release.

“Members of Central Community Circle have made it a priority to create a sense of safety and belonging within their neighborhood and I am thrilled for them to accept this year’s proclamation on behalf of all Good Neighbor Project groups,” said Allie McWilliams, Community Engagement Coordinator.

The CCC Neighborhood includes local nonprofits One Eighty, Project Renewal, Humility Homes and Services, Ecumenical Housing Development Group, CCC Food Pantry, Café on Vine, Second Chance Housing and Tapestry Farms, as well as the participation of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.

“We’ve received a legacy of cooperation and service from neighbors who preceded us and participated in past Neighborhood Watch, Weed and Seed, and NETS programs. Our efforts continue their values and honor their memory,” said Billie Greenwood, CCC Neighborhood co-leader.

The CCC has participated in The Good Neighbor Project since its inception in 2020. The program fosters partnerships among the city, the police department and neighborhoods, and aims to prevent crime through community outreach.

The Good Neighbor Project is a Davenport neighborhood program that is designed to fit the individual needs of community neighborhoods. There is no formal process to follow and there are no requirements for neighborhood boundaries, size, or meeting expectations. The goals of the program are: