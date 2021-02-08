Central DeWitt’s Nicholas Lee has inspired the Sabers basketball team with a awesome moment on Senior Night

On the last Friday of January, the Central DeWitt basketball team got a huge home win vs. West. But that wasn’t the story.

Nicholas Lee was, the Sabers manager. Lee is a student with special needs who has been the Central DeWitt basketball teams manager for the past two season. Nick, usually plays basketball for the schools special Olympic team but due to the pandemic special Olympics had been cancelled.

On Senior night Sabers Head Coach Grady Gallagher put Nick into the starting lineup, and he did not disappoint. Lee hit a three pointer that put his teammates and the fans on their feet. Something everyone there will remember forever.

It was a special moment for Lee, his family and Saber nation. Nick just wants to inspire kids to join special Olympics and do as many activities as they can.