Central Illinois plane crash victims identified

UPDATE: Illinois State Police have released the identities of the three victims of Tuesday’s plane crash in Central Illinois. They are the pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Illinois, and passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaki, Wisconsin, and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Illinois.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Three are dead in a plane crash on Interstate 55 at milepost 126 in Lincoln, Illinois, Illinois State Police said in a press release.

PREVIOUS: LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) Authorities are on the scene of an airplane crash on I-55 in Lincoln. It happened about 8:50 am.

Officials say the plane became engulfed upon impact. Multiple agencies are on the scene. The FAA has been notified and is responding.

Several people were on board the plane, but their conditions are not known.