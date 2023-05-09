Visit Quad Cities announced the Central States Shrine Association will be holding its 2026 convention in the Quad Cities.

The Central States Shrine Association will host a business meeting in the QCA in March 2026, and the annual convention will be August 19-24, 2026, with 3,000 expected attendees. Central States Shrine Association (CSSA) is a multi-state group of Shrine Centers in the Midwest region, and Kaaba Shrine in Davenport is part of the CSSA and will serve as the host shrine for the 2026 convention. Kaaba Shrine has a membership of more than 600, encompassing eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Rally on the River (Central States Shrine Association)

Todd Gullickson is a member of Kaaba Shrine and serves on the board of the CSSA. “Our local Shriners from Kaaba Shrine are excited to showcase the Quad Cities and what we have to offer to the Central States Shrine Association in 2026,” Gullickson said. “Many of our members will volunteer their time and talents leading up to and during this event. We are pleased to work with Visit Quad Cities as we prepare to host several thousand people. This event will greatly impact our local businesses, and we hope to showcase the good work of Kaaba Shriners locally and Shriners International.”

“On behalf of the Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors and professional team, we are incredibly grateful to the Central States Shrine Association for their confidence in our regional destination, Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities said. “We have not had a multi-day convention of this magnitude in more than a decade. This is a win for tourism and the hospitality industry as we continue to focus on our overall economic recovery. Meetings like this mean business and have a wide-reaching impact. We look forward to welcoming thousands of guests from all over the Midwest as we showcase the Quad Cities and all it has to offer.”

The 22 shrine centers in the CSSA are members of Shriners International, a fraternal organization focused on fun, fellowship, and philanthropy. Shriners created and operate Shriners Children’s, which currently provides specialized pediatric care to over 1.5+ million children at over 100+ access points for care. For more information, click here.