Ceremonial gun safe stolen from Rock Falls American Legion

A veteran’s group in Rock Falls is asking for help tonight after thieves stole more than a dozen guns.

Someone stole a safe filled with 14 ceremonial guns and two trumpets used to honor veterans at funerals from the American Legion post 902.

“It hurts. I mean it…it’s kind of a slap in the face…it’s disgusting is what it is,” Mark Treveer, Post 902’s senior vice commander said.

He and post commander Keith Nichols say the thieves made off with 14 ceremonial weapons, including 10 Army M1 Garands that were modified to shoot blanks.

“This is a serviceable weapon, it could be re-converted back to be a fire-able weapon, Nichols said. “Any person with a slight, remote mechanical knowledge could easily do it and it’s something you could look up online quite easily and find.”

The guns are used by the American Legion for ceremonies, however they’re owned by the U.S. Army, making their theft a federal offense.

“The theft of these weapons isn’t necessarily something that hurts our post as much as it hurts this service that we provide for our fallen comrades,” Nichols said. “Those who have passed away, and the last rites we give them. that’s the last hoorah and thanks for their service to our country.”

If you see any of the stolen items, contact the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140, or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.