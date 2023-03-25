The Rock Island National Cemetery will host a Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

This ceremony, held annually on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, will consist of the following elements coordinated by Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299 and other local chapters:

Welcome and introductions – Matt Tomes, director, Rock Island National Cemetery

National Anthem – Jim Bell, Vietnam Veterans of America 299

Welcome – Matt Tomes

Keynote speaker – Rob Sebastian, combat veteran of Vietnam War

Wreath laying – Matt Tomes and Rob Sebastian

Rifle salute – Vietnam Veterans of America chapters 776 and 299

Taps – Tracy Hepner, Moline American Legion Post 246

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday observed annually on March 29. It honors all United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.