CertaSite Serves provides food to Fulton food pantry

Life-safety and fire-protection company CertaSite has announced CertaSite Serves, its charitable giving arm, has collected more than 7,300 pounds of food and essential items as part of a recent company-wide food drive.

The items will be delivered to food banks, including Fulton Food Pantry, and community organizations in nine local markets where CertaSite has offices, according to a news release.

The food drive, launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than doubled its original goal of 3,600 pounds of food and essential items.

Food also was donated to recipients in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

CertaSite Serves also collected monetary donations for its partner organizations. For every new follower on Facebook and LinkedIn, CertaSite donated $1 toward the local community to buy more food.

The CertaSite family includes Company One Suppression in Illinois and Iowa.