Quad City residents are invited to watch as a giant menorah is lit in Bettendorf this weekend in celebration of Hanukkah.

Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities will celebrate the Festival of Lights at its public menorah lighting ceremony. They will light a nine-foot public Hanukkah menorah located on the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf at 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 10. That date is also the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

(Chabad Lubavitch )

The location of the menorah is significant because it’s located on property that Chabad bought as its future home. Traditional Hanukkah refreshments including latkes and doughnuts will be served. Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be available for participants to light at home.

This is Chabad’s 18th annual outdoor public menorah lighting. It will follow the annual Parade of Light, where menorah-topped cars drive through the Quad Cities. The parade starts at Chabad’s current location, 2285 St. Andrews Circle in Bettendorf on Sunday, December 10. Vehicles should line up at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

Hanukkah promotes the universal message that good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness. “Especially in times like this, when there is so much divisiveness, hate, and evil in the world, we must turn the tide and spread positivity, unity, love, and light,” said Rabbi Shneur Cadaner, director of Chabad of the Quad Cities.

“The Hanukkah lights envelop us with warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is the purpose of the community-wide celebrations organized by Chabad and held throughout the Chanukah Holiday,” he said. “Despite some hateful acts perpetrated on our people, which might make some people cower in fear, we stand tall and continue spreading acts of goodness and kindness. Not only do we not diminish our activities, we add more.”

There are plans to install more menorahs throughout the Quad Cities. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Rabbi Cadaner. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire Quad Cities.”

Events scheduled during Hanukkah include Hanukkah in Chocolate Land and a party at the Figge Museum on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events, click here.



